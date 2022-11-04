Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $118.29

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

