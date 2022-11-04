Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $118.29

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPCGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

