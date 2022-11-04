ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.57. 24,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.73 and its 200 day moving average is $249.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $21,837,000. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 148,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

