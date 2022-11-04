ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00022541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $234.21 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003225 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
