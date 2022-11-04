ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00022541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $234.21 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

