APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

Institutional Trading of APi Group

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 3,353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 327,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 303,669 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

