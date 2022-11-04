Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 30th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

