Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APO traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 79,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,917. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

