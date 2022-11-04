AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,454,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,060. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $167,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

