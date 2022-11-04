Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Appian has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Appian by 39.9% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Appian by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Appian by 18.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

