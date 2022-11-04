Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.24, but opened at $41.97. Appian shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 6,979 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Stock Down 14.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

