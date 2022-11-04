Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

