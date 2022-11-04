Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AEET stock opened at GBX 70.59 ($0.82) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 69.98 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.89.
