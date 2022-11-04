ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.69.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
