ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

