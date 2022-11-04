Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner Purchases 2,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

