Archer Investment Corp Buys 200 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

