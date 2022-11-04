Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 4,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,527. The company has a market capitalization of $566.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

