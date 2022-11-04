Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0989 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $98.82 million and $2.21 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00091394 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00070527 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015471 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026720 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006890 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
