Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.61 million and $2.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00091638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001992 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015678 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026743 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006904 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
