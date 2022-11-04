Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 2612781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$142.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading

