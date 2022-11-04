Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 3.1%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. 1,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $108.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 549.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.