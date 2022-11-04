Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 7,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

