Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

ASND stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.48. 7,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $164.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.