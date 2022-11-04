Ascent Group LLC Acquires 2,608 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,744,072 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

