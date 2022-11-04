Ascent Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,568. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

