Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 800.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 785,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,748,736. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

