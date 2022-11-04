Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.53. 46,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,841. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average is $251.00.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

