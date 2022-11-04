Ascent Group LLC Sells 22,149 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.51. The company had a trading volume of 741,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,105,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

