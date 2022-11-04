ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $70.25 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,355.66 or 1.00022528 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10354323 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,718,350.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.