ASD (ASD) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ASD has a market cap of $69.75 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007994 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10354323 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,718,350.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.