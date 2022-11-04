Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 112 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,430 ($16.53) to GBX 112 ($1.29) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 14.7 %

OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 132,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

