AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 270,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

