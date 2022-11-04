ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ATI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.48 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,940 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

