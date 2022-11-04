ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ATI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS.
ATI Price Performance
NYSE:ATI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.48 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at ATI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000.
ATI Company Profile
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI (ATI)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.