Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $6,896.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

