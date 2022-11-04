Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

