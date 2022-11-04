Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.60 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

