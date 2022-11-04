Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,969. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its stake in Avient by 10.1% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avient by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avient by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

