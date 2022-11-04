Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 5.1 %

AVNT traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,969. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avient by 103.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avient by 15.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avient by 74.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.