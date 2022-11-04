Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. 665,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

