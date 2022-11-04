Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Avista Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
