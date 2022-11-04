AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Raised to €27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AXA from €31.00 ($31.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

AXA Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

