AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Raised to €27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AXA from €31.00 ($31.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

