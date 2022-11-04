Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

