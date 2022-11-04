B. Riley Cuts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $31.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

HLF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Insider Activity

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 55.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.