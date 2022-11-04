B. Riley Increases Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $18.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $12.76 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.