B2Gold’s (BTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at M Partners

M Partners restated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 445,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,417,000 after buying an additional 2,482,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in B2Gold by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

