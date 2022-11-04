Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($5.78) to GBX 510 ($5.90) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.12) to GBX 358 ($4.14) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Babcock International Group Stock Down 10.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

