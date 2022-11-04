Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,902,775 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $560,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.49. 149,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,714. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,663. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

