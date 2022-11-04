Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 7,980,518 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up approximately 2.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of NIO worth $2,101,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 140.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 303.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.02.

NIO stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 2,668,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,408,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

