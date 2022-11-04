Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $818,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

