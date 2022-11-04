Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.02 Billion Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,956 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.95% of Atlassian worth $1,017,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.95.

Shares of TEAM traded down $55.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 320,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.