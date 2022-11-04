Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.13 Billion Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,919,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 373,227 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,131,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of SEA by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 166,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. Sea Limited has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $363.81. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

