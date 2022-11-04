Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $651.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.27% of Ryanair worth $651,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Ryanair by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 63,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ryanair by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 28,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

